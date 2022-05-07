Alexa
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 07:01
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet; former Attorney General Eric Holder.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

