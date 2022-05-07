Alexa
Rain washes out Pirates at Reds, makeup date is July 7

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 07:19
Rain washes out Pirates at Reds, makeup date is July 7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Friday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of heavy rain.

The teams will make the game as part of a split doubleheader on July 7.

The break might be welcomed by the Reds, who have lost the last nine in a row and 20 of the last 21.

Right-hander Connor Overton was scheduled to make his second start for the Reds since being called up from Triple-A Louisville, and right-hander JT Brubaker was schedule to go for the Pirates.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Cincinnati had planned to send rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo against Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller in the first game of a day-night doubleheader beginning at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday. Starters for the 6:40 p.m. game haven’t been announced, and it wasn't clear how Friday's postponement will affect the rotations.

Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin was reinstated from the COVID-19 list on Friday. after missing two games. They also added right-hander Robert Dugger to the active roster, sent outfielder Ronnie Dawson back Louisville, and designated for assignment right-hander Buck Farmer.

Updated : 2022-05-07 09:02 GMT+08:00

