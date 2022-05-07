Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Royals-Orioles rained out, doubleheader set for Sunday

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 06:01
Royals-Orioles rained out, doubleheader set for Sunday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Friday night's game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles was postponed because of rainy weather.

The teams will try to make the game up Sunday as part of a straight doubleheader.

The weather could still be an issue Saturday night at Camden Yards when the Orioles and Royals will try again to play the first game of this series. This is Kansas City's only scheduled visit to Baltimore in 2022.

Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start Friday night against Carlos Hernandez (0-1) of the Royals. That is now the matchup for Saturday.

Also Friday, the Orioles activated left-hander Logan Allen, who they'd claimed off waivers from Cleveland. Baltimore also announced that infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Norfolk after Thursday's game.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-07 08:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result