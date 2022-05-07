Alexa
Wisconsin adds Wofford transfer Max Klesmit to its backcourt

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 05:15
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added former Wofford guard Max Klesmit as the Badgers continue reshaping their roster.

Klesmit, who is from Neenah, Wisconsin, scored 14.9 points per game for Wofford this past season and earned third-team all-Southern Conference honors. The 6-foot-3 Klesmit also had 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

He had 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2020-21.

This announcement comes three weeks after Wisconsin added Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee, a 6-foot guard from Racine who averaged 11.6 points for the Phoenix this past season.

Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8, won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 during the 2021-22 campaign.

Updated : 2022-05-07 06:57 GMT+08:00

