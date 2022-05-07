Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 04:50
Bochum's Sebastian Polter, left, celebrates with teammate Elvis Rexhbecaj after scoring the first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer...
Bochum's Erhan Masovic, right, and Bielefeld's Florian Krueger during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Arminia Bielefeld at t...
Bielefeld's Joakim Nilsson celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Armin...

Bochum's Sebastian Polter, left, celebrates with teammate Elvis Rexhbecaj after scoring the first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer...

Bochum's Erhan Masovic, right, and Bielefeld's Florian Krueger during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Arminia Bielefeld at t...

Bielefeld's Joakim Nilsson celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Armin...

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1 on Friday.

An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win – eight of those were defeats – to leave the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have a final chance of survival in the last round.

A Stuttgart win in Munich would confirm Bielefeld’s eighth relegation from the top tier, joining already relegated Greuther Fürth in the second division. Bayern has little to play for since winning the league and already produced a lackluster display in losing at Mainz 3-1 last weekend.

The unfortunate Bello could do little to avoid scoring the decisive goal after Stefan Moreno saved Simon Zoller’s shot with the rebound coming back off the American defender’s left leg and going in.

Bochum had already clinched its place in the league next season by defeating Borussia Dortmund away last weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-07 06:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Fake news paints grim picture of Taiwan’s COVID deaths
Fake news paints grim picture of Taiwan’s COVID deaths