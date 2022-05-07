Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 04:26
Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22.

The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90.

The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

NRG Energy Inc., up $3.69 to $41.40.

The power company's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.44 to $9.85.

The sports apparel company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast as it grapples with supply chain problems and inflation.

Endo International Plc., down 60 cents to $1.42.

The healthcare company gave investors a weak financial forecast for its current quarter.

Bloom Energy Corp., down $3.84 to $15.13.

The developer of fuel cell systems reported a bigger loss than analysts expected.

Zillow Group Inc., down $1.73 to $38.05.

The online real estate marketplace gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

iRhythm Technologies Inc., up $6.85 to $124.97.

The digital healthcare company reported strong first-quarter revenue and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Updated : 2022-05-07 06:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Fake news paints grim picture of Taiwan’s COVID deaths
Fake news paints grim picture of Taiwan’s COVID deaths