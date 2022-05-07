Alexa
Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on Texas highway

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 04:12
GANADO, Texas (AP) — Deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway on Friday, but many of them fled, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. just north of Ganado, about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Houston.

When authorities opened the back of the vehicle, many of the occupants — whom authorities suspect illegally immigrated into the U.S. — jumped out and ran away into nearby brush and corn fields, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took 32 people into custody and they are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol. Authorities were searching the area for the migrants who fled on foot.

Some of the people detained were treated for dehydration and minor injuries. Authorities did not say how long the migrants were inside the tractor-trailer before they were discovered.

Various other agencies, including the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, helped the sheriff’s office search for and treat the migrants who were taken into custody.

Updated : 2022-05-07 06:01 GMT+08:00

