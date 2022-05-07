Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.
All times are Eastern.
WEDNESDAY, May 11
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for April, 8:30 a.m.
Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
THURSDAY, May 12
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.