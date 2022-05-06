Queen's Jubilee: No balcony appearance for Princes Andrew and Harry

Queen Elizabeth plans to attend celebrations to mark her 70 years on the British throne next month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, but there will be no places for Princes Andrew or Harry on the balcony for the traditional greeting of the public.

The two princes and Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been left out of the showpiece moment which will take place during the four-day Jubilee at the start of June.

"After careful consideration, the queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen," the palace said.

Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein

Friday's announcement comes amid a debate over Andrew's royal status after he reached a multi-million pound settlement with a woman who accused him of sexual exploitation.

Andrew no longer carries out royal duties and was stripped of his honorary military titles. The scandal was heightened further by the prince's links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry's split from royal life

Prince Harry, younger son of heir Prince Charles, also gave up royal duties and lost his patronages after moving with his American wife Meghan to Los Angeles in early 2021.

Since then, relations between the couple and the family have deteriorated further amid accusations of racism within the royal household.

The Queen's health issues limit public life

The 96-year-old Queen has been struggling with mobility issues recently, meaning most of her public engagements have had to be canceled, but the palace said she did plan to be at a many events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Her majesty is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations, but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer to the time or even on the day itself," a palace spokesperson said.

After seven decades on the throne, Elizabeth is Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The Jubilee will commence on June 2, ending on June 5.

This is almost four months after the Queen's actual 70th anniversary occurred, on February 6.

But as that date also marked 70 years since the passing of her father, King George VI, it was deemed not appropriate to celebrate. The June 2 date matches that of the Queen's coronation ceremony in 1952.

jsi/msh (AP, Reuters)