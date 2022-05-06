Alexa
Dodgers-Cubs postponed by rain, makeup on Saturday

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 23:15
CHICAGO (AP) — The Friday series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field has been postponed by rain.

It was rescheduled for Saturday night as the second half of a split doubleheader. The start time for the regularly scheduled matchup was moved up to earlier in the afternoon.

The Dodgers have won three in a row heading into their six-game trip. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered during a 9-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are expected to pitch this weekend against the Cubs.

Chicago has dropped seven of nine. Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom homered Wednesday night, but the Cubs lost 4-3 to Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox.

The team announced that Drew Smyly will come off the bereavement list to start the doubleheader opener on Saturday. Daniel Norris will make his first start of the season in the second game.

Updated : 2022-05-07 00:53 GMT+08:00

