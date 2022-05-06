Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _
Tampa Bay 16 10 .615
Toronto 16 11 .593 3
Baltimore 10 16 .385
Boston 10 16 .385
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577 _
Cleveland 12 13 .480
Chicago 11 13 .458 3
Kansas City 8 15 .348
Detroit 8 16 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 17 10 .630 _
Houston 15 11 .577
Seattle 12 14 .462
Texas 10 14 .417
Oakland 10 15 .400 6

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-06 23:57 GMT+08:00

