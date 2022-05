Friday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €6,744,165 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (12), Poland, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (5), United States, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.