Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 6, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;8;79%;59%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;108;84;Hot;106;83;ENE;12;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;70;54;Sunny and beautiful;72;54;W;10;45%;7%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;66;55;Turning sunny;67;56;E;6;56%;33%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;67;53;A couple of showers;63;44;NNE;8;77%;84%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;53;40;Clouds and sun;54;41;SSE;4;56%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;90;67;Not as warm;78;66;NNW;8;59%;9%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;73;39;Clearing and cooler;55;30;NE;10;34%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with some sun;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;SE;4;63%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Variable clouds;73;57;Mostly sunny;73;55;N;8;46%;2%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;64;52;Nice with some sun;69;52;WNW;5;77%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Breezy in the a.m.;83;60;NNW;13;29%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;SSE;4;80%;95%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;Partly sunny;90;69;W;8;52%;11%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;92;78;A thunderstorm;87;78;ENE;7;81%;91%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;71;57;Mostly sunny;72;58;WSW;8;54%;8%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;64;50;Clouds and sun, cool;68;52;SSW;9;19%;66%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;77;56;Variable clouds;74;55;ESE;10;39%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;67;52;A couple of showers;70;48;NNW;6;49%;89%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;65;49;A shower or two;63;51;SE;5;87%;99%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;63;Clouds and sun;80;62;ESE;10;73%;38%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Couple of t-storms;72;57;A shower and t-storm;65;56;N;5;75%;91%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;69;51;A couple of showers;65;47;NNE;7;70%;88%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;70;42;Partly sunny;68;42;SE;7;49%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;76;55;A shower and t-storm;72;56;NE;6;61%;98%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;Mostly sunny;75;56;N;7;80%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;82;66;A stray thunderstorm;83;65;NE;5;45%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;77;59;A shower;81;61;NE;7;51%;85%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;82;61;Clouds and sun;82;66;NE;6;29%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;60;55;Sunny;64;53;SE;16;66%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Downpours;83;70;A t-storm around;86;68;SSE;3;56%;66%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;102;84;Clouds and sun, warm;101;84;SSE;7;69%;8%;11

Chicago, United States;Chilly with rain;49;47;Mostly sunny, cool;54;46;E;12;56%;1%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;89;80;A thunderstorm;90;82;WSW;9;74%;96%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;62;47;Showers around;62;40;WNW;9;68%;60%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;78;70;Breezy in the a.m.;79;69;N;16;72%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;66;Sunshine and warm;92;73;SSE;10;59%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;A shower or two;89;74;S;11;72%;62%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;100;82;Warm with hazy sun;107;83;NW;6;19%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;80;53;Breezy in the p.m.;83;48;ENE;13;25%;44%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;A t-storm around;88;80;SSE;5;70%;83%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;6;71%;62%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;57;44;Partly sunny;59;45;SE;7;80%;42%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;81;59;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;NNE;7;31%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Lots of sun, nice;71;61;Mostly sunny;70;61;NE;9;73%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;85;76;Mostly cloudy;87;77;SE;5;75%;77%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;74;57;Sunshine, pleasant;75;58;NNE;5;57%;30%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;SW;6;56%;73%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;62;40;A couple of showers;52;36;NW;15;78%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;80;A thunderstorm;91;80;ESE;10;71%;90%;3

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;ENE;7;63%;90%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;83;74;Breezy;84;73;ENE;19;56%;17%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;104;82;Hazy sun;101;81;ESE;9;30%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;Sunny and hot;99;74;N;11;26%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;63;49;Mostly sunny;65;47;ENE;11;64%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;SW;6;70%;92%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;95;79;Plenty of sunshine;91;80;N;14;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;Partly sunny;72;52;N;7;39%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;73;56;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;N;9;26%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and breezy;93;80;Breezy in the p.m.;95;80;W;12;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;75;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;61;SSE;5;70%;68%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;105;79;Mostly sunny;102;79;NNE;12;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;65;47;More clouds than sun;66;51;ESE;8;44%;85%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;88;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;78;E;16;63%;26%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;94;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;WNW;5;68%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;95;79;A t-storm around;91;80;SSW;6;70%;43%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;SE;4;68%;58%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;63;29;Mostly sunny, mild;60;31;E;6;29%;31%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;SW;5;78%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;60;Partly sunny;68;60;SSE;8;77%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;78;56;Warm with sunshine;83;58;NNW;7;49%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;69;53;A passing shower;65;46;ENE;9;69%;85%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;81;58;Fog, then sun;76;57;SSE;7;56%;5%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;76;Some brightening;86;75;WSW;8;70%;9%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;E;5;42%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;91;80;Some brightening;91;81;WNW;14;67%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;NE;4;83%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. shower;96;81;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;E;8;48%;27%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;50;A shower or two;59;49;WNW;13;70%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;84;57;A shower in the p.m.;82;57;WSW;6;34%;56%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;88;77;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;76;WSW;11;63%;66%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;63;49;A couple of showers;60;46;S;7;71%;88%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;90;82;A t-storm around;92;82;SSW;12;66%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;Mostly cloudy;72;52;N;5;75%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;59;39;Partly sunny;59;40;ENE;7;33%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and milder;60;46;Cloudy;60;50;SSW;10;40%;75%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;91;83;Plenty of sunshine;93;84;NNW;11;67%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;60;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;NW;7;66%;71%;8

New York, United States;Rain, cooler;60;51;Rain, windy, cooler;52;48;NE;20;71%;98%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;77;56;Some sun;80;55;WNW;8;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds, warm;70;38;Breezy and cooler;50;30;W;15;33%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning shower;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;NNW;7;52%;8%;11

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;64;44;Partly sunny;59;37;NE;9;34%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;62;36;Breezy in the a.m.;59;36;E;14;32%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;E;7;74%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;WNW;6;82%;74%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;83;74;A shower and t-storm;83;75;ENE;5;87%;96%;3

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;72;51;A couple of showers;69;52;NE;5;63%;86%;6

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;73;57;Mostly sunny;77;54;ENE;8;37%;25%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SE;7;69%;58%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;75;A t-storm around;90;76;NNE;10;75%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;91;67;A shower in places;91;68;ESE;6;55%;53%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;65;49;A couple of showers;68;48;NNW;4;45%;84%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;74;53;Partly sunny;72;50;WNW;10;31%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;52;Afternoon rain;69;51;SSW;8;67%;95%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;NE;6;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;S;8;74%;94%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Bit of rain, snow;41;40;Cloudy;48;44;ESE;12;61%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;63;43;A couple of showers;62;44;WSW;8;62%;98%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;67;A shower in the a.m.;78;69;SW;7;69%;82%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and hot;105;79;Hazy and very warm;102;75;NNE;8;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;74;53;A shower and t-storm;71;51;NNE;5;73%;91%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;61;45;Showers around;64;42;W;8;60%;86%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;53;Breezy in the p.m.;63;49;WNW;17;58%;11%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;79;63;A shower and t-storm;80;65;ENE;6;78%;90%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;75;Partly sunny;85;75;SE;11;70%;29%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;73;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;65;SSW;6;93%;68%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;82;58;Brief p.m. showers;82;58;NNE;5;26%;81%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;SSW;3;62%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;85;73;A stray shower;86;74;N;4;79%;82%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;82;52;Partly sunny, warm;85;54;N;5;39%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Rain this afternoon;51;46;A little a.m. rain;52;41;SSW;7;74%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;77;59;A shower in the a.m.;76;55;N;8;40%;55%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;NNE;13;62%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;91;81;A shower or two;90;80;SE;10;71%;91%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;68;43;Partly sunny;68;43;SSE;9;44%;1%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;84;76;A passing shower;84;76;E;12;69%;88%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;66;49;Cooler;56;38;NW;10;55%;66%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;WNW;9;49%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;79;70;A t-storm or two;83;71;SE;8;77%;91%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun, some clouds;58;45;A couple of showers;60;42;WNW;13;64%;97%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;84;66;Sunny and very warm;91;68;ENE;7;34%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy, p.m. rain;63;51;Morning rain, cloudy;56;48;NNW;9;85%;99%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;86;62;A t-storm around;79;61;W;9;26%;42%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;72;63;Partly sunny;71;63;NE;9;47%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;70;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;55;NE;6;48%;91%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;76;61;Sunshine and nice;72;61;SSE;9;66%;12%;7

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;55;45;Winds subsiding;54;44;ENE;20;47%;0%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and cooler;73;60;Hazy sun;73;61;ESE;5;55%;4%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;72;59;Brief p.m. showers;70;59;NW;15;68%;94%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;55;31;A shower in the a.m.;56;25;NE;7;47%;55%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;55;41;A few showers;54;41;SSW;6;53%;97%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;71;56;A shower;64;54;WNW;5;72%;87%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Warm, a p.m. shower;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SSW;6;66%;89%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;53;45;More clouds than sun;63;47;SW;7;68%;81%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;66;47;Variable cloudiness;68;52;SW;6;50%;28%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;64;57;Breezy in the p.m.;66;60;NNW;17;81%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;A morning t-storm;92;79;SE;7;63%;100%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A little rain;65;48;A little rain;60;47;NE;5;58%;93%;8

Updated : 2022-05-06 21:49 GMT+08:00

