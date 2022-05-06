Alexa
Taiwan reports 18 ADIZ intrusions by Chinese military aircraft

3 planes continued into the southeast sector of the ADIZ before turning back

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 20:37
Two KJ-500 early warning aircraft were among 18 Chinese planes spotted inside Taiwan's ADIZ Friday. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 18 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Friday (May 6), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The planes included six J-11 fighter jets, six J-16 fighter jets, two Xi’an H-6 bombers, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, CNA reported.

The Y-8 ASW and the two H-6 bombers flew along the southwest and the southeast corners of Taiwan’s ADIZ, while the other aircraft entered from the southwest, where most of the incursions have occurred since the military started publishing them in Sept. 2020.

As usual, Taiwan’s Air Force sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes. The highest number of intrusions on a single day in 2022 so far occurred on Jan. 23, when the military spotted 39 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft.
ADIZ
PLAAF
ADIZ incursions
Ministry of National Defense

