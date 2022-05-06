Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The hacker group Anonymous defaced a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) website and warned Beijing to "not try anything stupid against Taiwan" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Posting on Monday (May 2) the collective hacked the website of the Chengdu Pidu District Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. In a new html page created on the website, Anonymous included its logo, followed by a photo of a person wearing a black hoodie and Guy Fawkes mask.

The "Taiwan Numbah Wan!" meme appears, which is a reference to a famous quote by video game streamer "AngryPug" in 2015 to antagonize Chinese streamer "Em0" during a match in the computer game "H1Z1." Below the slogan is Taiwan's flag followed by its national emblem.

The collective then states that it is taking a "short break" from its cyber war on Russia to "remind China to not try anything stupid against Taiwan." It pointed out that since the Russian invasion began, it has launched numerous attacks on Russian government and state-run media websites, industrial control systems, and hundreds of surveillance cameras.

Alluding to Anonymous member "Cyber Anakin's" five-day hack into Chinese computer systems, including nuclear power plant interfaces, it mentioned a "souvenir" he had left for China. The defaced page included the flags of Tibet, Taiwan, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia, and the Black Bauhinia flag, as well as a memorial for Li Wenliang and notable people who died from COVID.

The collective warned the CCP that if it does not want the aircraft carrier Liaoning to go the way of Russia's sunken Moskva cruiser and have its computer systems get the "hard treatment like Russia," it must adhere to the following demands:

Develop an antiviral drug treatment against COVID-19 based on Todd Rider's DRACO.

Take Shepherd Iverson's idea for reunifying the Korean peninsula into consideration.

Actively mediate to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, incorporate a neutral security belt consisting of Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Finland and Bosnia, along with the possibilities of status referenda and peacekeeping administration in ORDLO, as a starting point.

The CCP website that was the subject of the defacement quickly went offline and as of publication, the site is still inoperable. An archived version of the defacement can be found on the Internet Archive Wayback Machine.