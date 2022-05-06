Personal Care Packaging Market 2022 : Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Personal Care Packaging Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global personal care packaging market size was US$ 28.1 billion in 2021. The global personal care packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 42.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising awareness about personal care products, such as skin care lotions, creams, hair care serum, etc., is driving the growth of the personal care packaging market. In addition, the availability of a wide range of products, such as plastic, paperboard, metals, and glass, will propel the personal care packaging market forward.
The growing demand for novel packaging types, such as pen type, pumps, sprays, sticks, and rollers balls, will fuel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for lightweight materials will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.
Growing concerns over facial aesthetics will augment the growth of the personal care packaging market. Moreover, a growing number of product offerings will boost the growth of the personal care packaging market.
The growth of the e-commerce segment and the rising number of offers will surge the market growth during the study period. In addition, fluctuating raw material prices may restrict the growth of the personal care packaging market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the personal care packaging market’s growth. Due to the “work from home” policy, the demand for personal care products declined steeply. As a result, it also reduced the demand for product packaging. In addition, the demand for color cosmetics and other personal care items has significantly reduced because of the cancellation of weddings and other social gatherings. Thus, all of this hampered the growth of the global personal care packaging market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global personal care packaging market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising demand for personal care products and the increasing urban population. In addition, the increasing awareness about face and hair care treatments will propel the overall personal care packaging market forward.
Competitors in the Market
Albea Group
Amcor Ltd
Ardagh Group
Bemis Company, Inc
Bormioli Rocco Spa
Gerresheimer
Heinz- Glas GmbH
Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.
ITC Limited
Koa Glass Co. Ltd
MeadWestvaco Corp
Mondi plc
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Sonoco Products Company
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global personal care packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Packaging, Product Type, and Region.
Based on product, the personal care packaging market is segmented into
Flexible
Rigid Plastics
Paper
Metal
Glass
Based on packaging type, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-
Plastic Bottles and Containers
Glass Bottles and Containers
Metal Containers
Folding Cartons
Corrugated Boxes
Tube and Stick
Pump and Dispenser
Others
Based on product type, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-
Oral Care
Hair Care
Color Cosmetics
Skin Care
Deodorants
Others
Based on region, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Personal Care Packaging Market?
• Which factors are influencing Personal Care Packaging Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Personal Care Packaging Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining Personal Care Packaging Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Personal Care Packaging Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
