Pain Management Therapy Market 2022 : Size and Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Pain Management Therapy Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global pain management therapy market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global pain management therapy market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for long-term pain management therapy and the increasing prevalence of diseases will drive the pain management therapy market forward. In addition, the growing geriatric population and negative side effects of pain relief medicines will surge the demand for efficient pain management therapies.

The rapidly growing population will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In addition, the introduction of novel pain management therapy devices will surge the growth of the market.

The high proven efficacy of pain management therapy devices will benefit the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, low awareness related to pain management therapies may restrict the growth of the global pain management therapy market.

Rising initiatives by healthcare professionals will contribute to the growth of the global pain management therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, Venus Remedies Limited unveiled a consumer healthcare division in 2021 to provide efficient products for pain management.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the pandemic forced the citizens to stay at home and not to visit any public place until necessary. People also declined vising healthcare centers for pain management therapies. In addition, healthcare centers also closed their doors for other patients to focus on the ones suffering from the COVID-19 virus. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global pain management therapy market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific pain management therapy market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders. In addition, the declining demand for oral pain medications will surge the growth of the overall pain management therapy market. Growing population and rising healthcare expenditure will contribute to the growth of the pain management therapy market. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of healthcare reforms, majorly in India and China, will surge the growth of the global pain management therapy market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pain management therapy market segmentation focuses on Devices, Applications, Drugs, and Region.

By Devices Type Outlook

Neuromodulation Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Cryoablation Devices

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

By Application Outlook

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial Pain and Migraine

Musculoskeletal Pain

Others (Pregnancy/Labor and Menstrual Pain, Sports Injuries, Post-operative Pain, and Trauma Pain)

By Drugs Type Outlook

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants

Anti-migraine Agents

Antidepressants

Opioids

Nonnarcotic Analgesics

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

