Packaging Robot Market 2022 : Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Packaging Robot Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global packaging robot market size was US$ 5.4 billion in 2021. The global packaging robot market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Packaging robots are designed to perform various packaging operations, including coding, filling, sealing, transporting, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growth of the end-use industry, such as automation and robotics, will fuel the growth of the global packaging robot market during the forecast period. In addition, industries are increasing their focus on technologies instead of the workforce. As a result, it will augment the growth of the global packaging robot market during the forecast period.

The increasing industrialization and favorable policies by governments such as Make in India and Made in China’ will offer ample growth opportunities for the global packaging robot market.

Rising urbanization and the growing e-commerce industry will propel the packaging robot market forward during the study period.

High initial costs associated with packaging robots may restrict the growth of the global packaging robots market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the packaging robot market. The industries increased the deployment of machinery in order to reduce human contact and labor where necessary. As a result, companies started adopting packaging robots to escalate the speed and productivity of work. Moreover, the pandemic has forced professionals to stay at home, which further created a labor shortage. As a result, the demand for automation increased drastically among various end-user industries.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global packaging robot market, owing to the growing penetration of advanced technologies. In addition, the growing automation in the region is expected to benefit the regional packaging robot market.

Asia-Pacific packaging robot market is forecast to register significant growth due to growing industrialization and favorable government policies, such as Make in India and Made in China.’

Competitors in the Market

ABB Limited

Amada Co Ltd.

Bosch Packaging Technology

Brenton Engineering

Brokk AB (SE)

Durr Systems

Fanuc Corporation

Guangzhou Risong Intelligent Technology Holding (CN)

Krones AG

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Remtec Automation LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa America Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global packaging robot market segmentation focuses on Gripper, Application, End-User, and Region.

The packaging robot market has been segmented based on gripper type

Clamp

Claw

Vacuum

Others

The packaging robot market has been segmented based on application

Packing

Case Packing

Tray Packing

Filling

Others

Palletizing

Case palletizing

De-palletizing

Others

Picking & Placing

The packaging robot market has been segmented based on end-user

Logistics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Household goods

Others (Cosmetics)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

