Dinosaurs adorn bus stops in Taiwan’s Taichung

Images part of campaign by city and National Museum of Natural History

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 17:19
A running dinosaur at a Taichung City bus stop. (CNA, National Museum of Natural History photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Images of running dinosaurs appeared on bus stops along one of Taichung City’s busiest boulevards following an agreement with the National Museum of Natural Science, reports said Friday (May 6).

Under an accord with the city government, the Taichung museum is “adopting” two bus stops along Taiwan Boulevard, Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said. The effort is part of a campaign to rejuvenate bus stops and bus lanes around the central Taiwan city.

The six species of dinosaurs adorning the outside of the bus stops all featured prominently inside the museum itself, CNA reported. The ceiling of one bus stop showed plants and corals from the museum collection, while the other was painted in effigies of neon-lit stars on evenings, the director of the museum, Chiao Chuan-chin (焦傳金), explained at Friday’s signing ceremony.

The images are likely to brighten up the travel experience for bus passengers but also to draw more people into the museum to learn about natural history, according to the report.
