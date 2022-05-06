Taiwan team's art piece shortlisted in London International Creative Competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An experimental wall sculpture created by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) Associate Professor Cho Yen-ting’s (卓彥廷) team has been shortlisted for the 2021 London International Creative Competition (LICC).

NCKU reported the piece titled “Pump” was Cho’s first experimental sculpture. According to a description on LICC’s website, the work “explores the idea of how structure and space can make us feel anxious or happy, bored or stimulated, engaged or indifferent” and provides a suggestion for “a different way of seeing.”

“Pump” makes use of CNC carving on wood and UV printing technology, challenging traditional printing methods and promoting digital art to a wider audience. NCKU wrote that Cho has always endeavored to find new ways to connect humans to digital creativity, and through the sculpture, he was able to examine the dissection and reassembly of information.

In response to being shortlisted, Cho was cited as saying that his team has always striven for interdisciplinary experimentation, so LICC’s recognition of its first attempt at creating a sculpture was a great encouragement. Regarding his work, he said he wanted it to become “the visual focus and center” of the lines in an open space.

Cho’s team sees the LICC award as the art community’s positive feedback on its plans and efforts to expand into artistic creation, according to NCKU. The experience of creating “Pump” has also inspired Cho to try out and experiment with new things in the realm of exhibition art.

The LICC was founded in 2006 with a focus on progressive and innovative creativity in visual art. The annual event invites “passionate visual artists from around the (globe) to submit their work for inclusion and judgment by a jury consisting of internationally esteemed creatives and curators."



"Pump" is designed to become a space's visual focus. (NCKU photo)



Cho Yen-ting (left) and his team. (NCKU photo)