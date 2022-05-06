Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 14:36
A man looks at his daughter as they arrive to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. Thousands of Ukra...
Worshippers gather to perform night prayers on the eve of Laylat-al-Qadr or Night of Power marking the 27th and holiest night of Islamic fasting month...
A child prays next to a woman during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, May 2, 2022. Members of the Romanian Muslim community gathered...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local counc...
Young Catholic penitents of the Ujue Virgin carries crosses as they take part in a pilgrimage from Tafalla and other villages to the small town of Uju...
Demonstrators with black clothes stand by a tag reading "We are Hungry" during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in P...
A policeman observes the procession at the state funeral of Kenya's former President Mwai Kibaki, in the capital Nairobi, Kenya Friday, April 29, 2022...
A view of a former front-line from a ruined house from 1992-1995 war is seen in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, April 4, 2022. Sarajevo is paying a subdued ...
A couple climb up a hill while people enjoy the sunset at the Olympic park in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A man stands at the entrance of a basement used as a bomb shelter during Russian bombardments in a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near K...
A woman cries as relatives and activists take part in a rally demanding international leaders to organize a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of Uk...
People gather and talk outside a terrace bar in central Kyiv, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
An elderly woman sits on a bus with her dog during evacuation from Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy...
A power pole stands on a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens to questions during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus...

APRIL 29-MAY 5, 2022

From civilian evacuations amid the war in Ukraine, to May Day protests in Paris and Ramadan celebrations in Morocco and Romania, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.

