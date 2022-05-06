Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030 | (CAGR) of 7.1%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol877

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market size was US$ 381.5 million in 2021. The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market is forecast to grow to US$ 701.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market is expected to grow significantly in the future, owing to an increase in the geriatric population and rising cases of eye diseases.

Favourable government initiatives to offer efficient treatments to the population at low cost will also benefit the artificial cornea and corneal implant market. The growing prevalence of eye disorders, as well as government initiatives to combat visual impairment, will drive market growth during the study period.

Increasing disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries will also contribute to the growth of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market during the analysis period.

On the contrary, the high cost associated with ophthalmology devices and surgical procedures may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the implementation of lockdown has delayed treatment for ophthalmic disorders. Many non-essential surgical procedures for eye diseases, such as penetrating keratoplasty and endothelial keratoplasty, have been cancelled as a result. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly shifted the focus of the entire healthcare system on the COVID-19 disease. As a result, it hampered the demand for the ophthalmic procedure. Stringent government restrictions also limit the number of visitors to the eye-care centres. As a result, it impeded the growth of the global artificial cornea and corneal implant market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol877

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific artificial cornea and corneal implant market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the rising geriatric population, which will bring several lucrative opportunities for the growth of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market. In addition, the region’s large population base and rising prevalence of several chronic & lifestyle diseases will boost the growth of the market.

The growing use of artificial cornea in primary healthcare settings, especially in hospitals, will benefit the artificial cornea and corneal implant market during the forecast period. Furthermore, China, Japan, and India are the leading countries recording the significantly growing cases of eye ailments, such as glaucoma followed by diabetic retinopathy. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific artificial cornea and corneal implant market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

AJL Ophthalmic

CorneaGen Inc.

CorNeat Vision

LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

Presbia plc

Mediphacos

Aurolab

Cornea Biosciences

DIOPTEX GmbH

EyeYon Medical

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market segmentation focuses on Type, Transplant, Disease Indication, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Human Cornea

Artificial Cornea

By Transplant Type Outlook

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Endothelial Keratoplasty

Anterior lamellar keratoplasty

Keratoprosthesis

By Disease Indication Outlook

Fuchs’ Dystrophy

Fungal Keratitis

Keratoconus

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Center

Specialty Clinics

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol877

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol877

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/