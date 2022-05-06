Bioabsorbable Stents Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography | Boston Scientific Corporation, Arterius Limited

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bioabsorbable Stents market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bioabsorbable Stents market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global bioabsorbable stents market size was US$ 221.5 million in 2021. The global bioabsorbable stents market is forecast to grow to US$ 351.5 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A stent is inserted into the internal duct of the human to expand the blood vessels in the body and prevent the blockage.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity of bioabsorbable stents is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing awareness about the benefits of these stents, such as ease of absorption in the body, will contribute to the market growth during the study period.

The rising prevalence of heart diseases and the growing geriatric population will also drive the bioabsorbable stents market forward during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness related to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedure and the surging adoption of bioabsorbable stents by patients will accelerate the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is expected to benefit the bioabsorbable stents market in the coming years. In addition, advancements in the industry will also escalate the market growth during the study period. For instance, the MicroPort Scientific Corporation unveiled the Castor Branched Stent-Graft system in 2021. The system is considered efficient for the treatment of aortic arch repair through a minimally invasive surgical procedure.

The risk associated with bioabsorbable stents may limit the growth of the overall market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the bioabsorbable stents market as the governments have increased healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the focus of the population has significantly shifted to health and fitness, which will increase consumer spending in this sector. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific bioabsorbable stents market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing prevalence of coronary artery disease and the increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. Furthermore, the rapidly growing healthcare sector will contribute to the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market. The growing geriatric population and rising cases of problems associated with blood pressure will also drive the bioabsorbable stents market forward. According to Statista, nearly 28% of males and 19% of females suffered from high blood pressure in Japan in the year 2018. Thus, surging cases will ultimately prompt the growth of the Asia-Pacific bioabsorbable stents market.

Competitors in the Market

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Arterial Remodeling Technologies

Arterius Limited

The Elixir Medical Corporation

Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd.

Reva Medical

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global bioabsorbable stents market segmentation focuses on Biomaterial, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Biomaterial Outlook

Polymeric Stents

Metallic Stents

By Application Outlook

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

By End-Users Outlook

Hospital

Cardiac centers

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

