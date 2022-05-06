Automotive Switches Market Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030 / (CAGR) of 7.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automotive Switches market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automotive Switches market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global automotive switches market size was US$ 21.3 billion in 2021. The global automotive switches market is forecast to grow to US$ 48.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive switches play a crucial role in performing various activities such as switching off and, on the light, starting and stopping the engine, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing automotive industry is primarily driving the growth of the automotive switches market. In addition, growing technological advancements will surge the growth of the market during the study period.

Demand for automotive switches is increasing as they are generally installed in luxury passenger cars. Moreover, automation is forecast to gain significant traction in the coming years, which will contribute to the growth of the automotive switches market during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may also limit the growth of the global automotive switches market. On the contrary, rising disposable income and increasing demand for luxury automobiles will contribute to the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the overall automotive industry by declining its revenue growth in the long term. Thereby, the automotive switch market and manufacturers in the industry witnessed a significant downfall in terms of revenue. The manufacturers also limited their operations following the disruptions created by the pandemic. Moreover, travel restrictions in the US, China, and India created a major drawback for the automotive switches market.

The sales of the automotive switches were highly declined during the pandemic. Demand also fell drastically due to the low manufacturing of automobiles. In addition, manufacturers witnessed a shortage of labor and workforce which hampered the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, Asia-Pacific automotive switches market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers in the region, such as Toyota, Tata motors, etc. Furthermore, growing disposable income and rising demand for luxury automobiles will fuel the growth of the market. The global automotive switch market will also experience substantial growth due to growing automotive sales and the demand for efficient safety electronics systems. Thus, the aforementioned factors will boost the growth of the automotive switches market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

C&K Switches

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Tokai Rika Co Ltd.

Toyodenso Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

INENSY

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. Kg

Marquardt GmbH

Preh GmbH

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive switches market segmentation focuses on Switch, Application, Vehicle, Sales, and Region.

By Switch Type Outlook

Rocker Switches

Rotary Switches

Toggle Switches

Push Switches

Other Switches

By Application Outlook

Ignition Switches

HVAC Switches

Steering Wheel Switches

Window Switches

Overhead Console Switches

Seat Control Switches

Door Switches

Hazard Switches

Multi-purpose Switches

Others

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel Outlook

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

