Automotive Switches Market Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030 / (CAGR) of 7.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automotive Switches market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automotive Switches market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global automotive switches market size was US$ 21.3 billion in 2021. The global automotive switches market is forecast to grow to US$ 48.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Automotive switches play a crucial role in performing various activities such as switching off and, on the light, starting and stopping the engine, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing automotive industry is primarily driving the growth of the automotive switches market. In addition, growing technological advancements will surge the growth of the market during the study period.
Demand for automotive switches is increasing as they are generally installed in luxury passenger cars. Moreover, automation is forecast to gain significant traction in the coming years, which will contribute to the growth of the automotive switches market during the forecast period.
Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may also limit the growth of the global automotive switches market. On the contrary, rising disposable income and increasing demand for luxury automobiles will contribute to the growth of the market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The coronavirus outbreak has affected the overall automotive industry by declining its revenue growth in the long term. Thereby, the automotive switch market and manufacturers in the industry witnessed a significant downfall in terms of revenue. The manufacturers also limited their operations following the disruptions created by the pandemic. Moreover, travel restrictions in the US, China, and India created a major drawback for the automotive switches market.
The sales of the automotive switches were highly declined during the pandemic. Demand also fell drastically due to the low manufacturing of automobiles. In addition, manufacturers witnessed a shortage of labor and workforce which hampered the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, Asia-Pacific automotive switches market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers in the region, such as Toyota, Tata motors, etc. Furthermore, growing disposable income and rising demand for luxury automobiles will fuel the growth of the market. The global automotive switch market will also experience substantial growth due to growing automotive sales and the demand for efficient safety electronics systems. Thus, the aforementioned factors will boost the growth of the automotive switches market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
- C&K Switches
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Tokai Rika Co Ltd.
- Toyodenso Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- INENSY
- Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. Kg
- Marquardt GmbH
- Preh GmbH
- Valeo
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global automotive switches market segmentation focuses on Switch, Application, Vehicle, Sales, and Region.
By Switch Type Outlook
- Rocker Switches
- Rotary Switches
- Toggle Switches
- Push Switches
- Other Switches
By Application Outlook
- Ignition Switches
- HVAC Switches
- Steering Wheel Switches
- Window Switches
- Overhead Console Switches
- Seat Control Switches
- Door Switches
- Hazard Switches
- Multi-purpose Switches
- Others
By Vehicle Type Outlook
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Sales Channel Outlook
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Aftermarket
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
