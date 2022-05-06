Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Market Comprehensive Report 2022 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030 | (CAGR) of 6.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Measurement While Drilling (MWD) market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Measurement While Drilling (MWD) market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global measurement while drilling (MWD) market size was US$ 2,021.1 million in 2021. The global measurement while drilling (MWD) market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,711.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing range of offshore and onshore operations is primarily driving the growth of the global measurement while drilling (MWD) market. In addition, an increasing number of projects for drilling is expected to boost the growth of the measurement while drilling (MWD) market during the study period.

Rising demand for technological advancements will also contribute to the growth of the measurement while drilling (MWD) market. Moreover, the demand for efficient advanced tools for extremely high-pressure and high temperature (HPHT) conditions will offer ample growth opportunities to the vendors operating in the market.

Companies are pouring high investments into the exploration and production activities, which will benefit the measurement while drilling (MWD) market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for measurement while drilling (MWD) due to the presence of several key industry players, such as Newsco, Baker Hughes, etc. Furthermore, the demand for long-standing expertise in analysing complex formations is expected to drive the market forward.

The Asia-Pacific market for measurement while drilling (MWD) is forecast to record substantial growth due to increasing energy demand and high dependence on coal reserves. Furthermore, growing energy and power activities and the presence of a massive range of metal & mineral reserves will contribute to the growth of the measurement while drilling (MWD).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit economic activities, which also hampered the growth of the measurement while drilling (MWD). Businesses worldwide collapsed due to travel restrictions in various COVID-19-affected countries. Furthermore, several oil and gas companies recorded a sharp fall in crude oil prices, which affected the measurement while drilling (MWD). The market is expected to recover steadily as governments are lifting restrictions to continue focusing on economic growth. In countries like China and India, the measurement while drilling (MWD) is forecast to record substantial recovery due to a strong focus on economic growth. As a result, industry players in measurement while drilling (MWD) will also experience new opportunities in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited

Newsco

Gyrodata

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Nabors Industries

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger

Target Well Control

Cougar Drilling Solutions

Cathedral Energy Services

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford

Halliburton

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global measurement while drilling (MWD) segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Offshore Operations

Onshore Operations

By Application Type Outlook

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Other

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

