BFSI BPO Services Market Size 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030 | (CAGR) of 8.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the BFSI BPO Services market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the BFSI BPO Services market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global BFSI BPO services market size was US$ 91,117 million in 2021. The global BFSI BPO services market is forecast to grow to US$ 192,001.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A BPO system incorporates several modules, each of them concentrated on a particular department, including marketing, HR, finance, material purchasing, accounting, and inventory control. These modules are available in a customized format as per the bank’s demands.

Factors Influencing the Market

BPOs are growing in adoption due to their capabilities of offering effective planning and streamlining of data under one platform. In addition, it benefits users by regulating operational costs, growing sales, and offering enhanced decision-making applications. As a result, it will drive the BFSI BPO services market during the forecast period.

The growing number of banks and financial institutions focusing on improving their operational and business process efficiency will contribute to the growth of the BFSI BPO services market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the advantageous properties of BFSI BPO services, such as improved collaboration, simplified compliance, productivity, and efficient risk management, will surge the growth of the global BFSI BPO services market during the forecast period.

Security issues and privacy concerns associated with BFSI BPO services may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

BPO services witnessed various growth opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is driving digitalization to another level. As a result, the demand for BFSI BPO services is also increasing across banks. Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud services to manage consumer data is expected to benefit the BFSI BPO services market. In addition, banks are also putting more effort into adopting solutions that may offer advanced planning. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has remained beneficial for the BFSI BPO services market so far.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific BFSI BPO services market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the presence of some rapidly developing economies like China, Japan, India, etc. Furthermore, a growing range of banking and insurance businesses in the Asia-Pacific will contribute to the growth of the BFSI BPO services market. Additionally, favourable government initiatives and investments by banks to enhance consumer experience are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the BFSI BPO services market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Cognizant

NTT Data Corporation

Concentrix Corporation

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Mphasis

Accenture PLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global BFSI BPO services market segmentation focuses on Service, Enterprize, End-Users, and Region.

By Service Type Outlook

Customer Services

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource

KPO

Procurement & Supply Chain

Others

By Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End-Users Outlook

Banks Commercial Banking Retail Banking Cards Lending

Capital Markets Investment Banking Brokerage Asset Management Others

Insurance Companies

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

