Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size Analysis 2022 Insights, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030 / (CAGR) of 11.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global automated waste collection system market size was US$ 275.9 million in 2021. The global automated waste collection system market size is forecast to reach US$ 557.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An automated waste collection system (AWCS) helps transport waste at high speed via underground pneumatic tubes or vacuum tubes to a collection place where the waste can seal and pack in containers. In addition, it limits the need for space constructed for manual waste collection and dumps bins. Over traditional waste collecting systems around the world, the systems provide a number of aesthetic, environmental, and practical advantages. These systems also reduce air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The factor driving the global market include rising awareness of a greener and cleaner environment worldwide.

Governments worldwide have put in place regulations and limitations for trash collection and segregation to preserve the environment and human health. Thus, this factor is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

AWCS manufacturers are moving toward cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and others. These measures are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market during the forecast period.

Hesitation among residents to let go of the daily door-to-door waste collection system and embracing a novel waste collection system may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 epidemic, manufacturers of automated debris collecting systems worldwide noticed minor vibrations. Private enterprises and municipalities urge to invest in intelligent and smart debris collecting technologies by regional and local authorities. During the COVID-19 outbreak, as the volume of household debris increased, demand for these automated solutions increased in the residential sector. However, the outbreak’s lockdown disrupted the supply chain, causing delays in the installation and deployment of automated waste collection systems worldwide.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for such tubes in the region can be attributed to rising urbanization and the increasing focus of authorities on the proper disposal of garbage to conserve the environment and human health. In addition, advantageous government policy initiatives followed in various developing economies such as India and China promote the usage of automated debris collection systems. Additionally, citizens in the region are evolving more conscious about enforcing effective cleaning systems in order to keep their surroundings hygienic.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automated waste collection systems market are:

AMCS group

Caverion corporation

Aerbin ApS

MariMatic Oy

Envac Group

Logiwaste AB

AWC Berhad Group

Ros Roca SA

Greenwave Solutions

STREAM environment

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automated waste collection systems market segmentation focuses on Type, Operation, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Gravity System

Full Vacuum System

Segmentation based on Operation

Stationary

Mobile

Segmentation based on Application

Airports

Hospitals

Food markets

Industries

Stadiums

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

