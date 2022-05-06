Automotive Logging Device Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030 | (CAGR) of 4.4%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automotive Logging Device market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automotive Logging Device market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global automotive logging device market size was US$ 13.9 billion in 2021. The global automotive logging device market size is forecast to reach US$ 18.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive logging devices, often known as ELDs, are electronic devices installed in vehicles to register or monitor the working hours of professional drivers. They are connected to and synchronized with the engines of automobiles to collect vital data. These are the main applications for acquiring information on a vehicle’s movement, miles traveled, and engine status. Vehicle logging device systems are important for checking the health of vehicle components on a regular basis. They’re also useful for tracking and monitoring driver behaviors and vehicle conditions. An automobile logging device, for example, keeps track of location, engine performance, working hours, time, date, and performance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors driving the global market include rising government declaration toward safety and security of the vehicle and growing trends toward vehicle requirement monitoring.

The increased cost associated with automotive logging devices and sluggish adoption of ELDs in emerging economies may slow down the overall market growth.

Transport firms’ growing service offerings and rising demand for commercial vehicles and trucks are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global automotive logging device market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global automotive logging device market. Imposed partial or complete lockdown across various countries was the prime reason for this decline in the growth rate. The delay in production facilities has negatively affected the manufacturing and industrial sectors, resulting in a decline in demand. In addition, industries had to shut down, which decreased the need for maintenance from various industries.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the automotive logging device market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising technological advances and growing automotive standards in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. The region is the most lucrative market for automotive logging devices due to the existence of high-end enhanced technologies, an increase in demand for smart electronics, and growing manufacturing industries.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive logging device market are:

AT&T Business

Blue Tree System

Coretex

DriverTech

ELD Solutions

Garmin International

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Teletrac Navman

Zonar Systems

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automotive logging device market segmentation focuses on Service Type, Vehicle Type, Component, Form Factor, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

Entry Level

Intermediate

High Level

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Bus

Cars

Segmentation based on Component

Display

Telematics Unit

Cables

Connectors

Mounting

Others

Segmentation based on Form Factor

Integrated

Embedded

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

