Automotive Paints Market 2022 Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030 | (CAGR) of 4.5%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automotive Paints market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automotive Paints market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global automotive paint market size was US$ 10.5 billion in 2021. The global automotive paint market size is forecast to reach US$ 14.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive paint is a water-based mixture that sprays on the surface of an automobile with the help of a spray gun. These paints are made out of polyurethane-based enamel, protecting the vehicle’s surface from environmental harm while improving its appearance. The process of painting a car follows many procedures to ensure that a protective and efficient coating is applied. The automobile’s pieces and body panels assemble into a temporary assembly known as body-in-white (BIW). In order to speed up the drying process, automotive paint is applied in a temperature-controlled environment. In addition, in order to preserve the integrity of paintwork for an extended period of time, used in multiple phases of the application.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors driving the global market include increasing automobile production and rising demand for eco-friendly automotive paints.

The growing prices of raw materials to manufacture automotive paints may slow down the overall market growth.

The rise in focus produces cost-effective automotive paints is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global automotive paints market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. As a result, many automotive industries came to halt owing to the unavailability of raw materials and lack of labor. In addition, people were only buying essentials, which reduced the demand for automobiles. This declined the demand for automotive paints. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended many ongoing projects and plans. As a result, the market declined in the production of vehicles and usage of automotive paints.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region garnered the highest share in the market in 2021 and is forecast to retain its dominance during the forecast period. As a result of the rising rate of economic activity and technical progress. In addition, with the increasing development in automobile production in China, India, Indonesia, and other Asian countries in recent years, there has been a surge in demand for automotive paints in the region. The rising demand for coatings has led to the development of more environmentally friendly and better-performing paints. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive the market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive paint market are:

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Incorporated

Akzo Nobel N.V

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

The Sherwin-Williams

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

DuPont

Clariant AG

Solvay S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automotive paint market segmentation focuses on Coating, Texture Type, Technology, Painting Equipment, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Coating

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Electrocoat

Segmentation based on Texture Type

Solid

Metallic

Pearlescent

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Waterborne Coatings

Solvent Borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Segmentation based on Painting Equipment

Airless Spray Gun

Electrostatic Spray Gun

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

