Pet Food Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Pet Food market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Pet Food market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global pet food market size was US$ 39.5 billion in 2021. The global pet food market size is forecast to reach US$ 63.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.9% during the forecast period from 2022-to 2030.

Pet food is a type of plant or animal product, such as meat, used to feed pets. Fruits and vegetables, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins, and minerals are all included in pet food ingredients. Calcium, fiber, protein, carbs, and other micronutrients abound in pet food ingredients. Grains and vegetables are commonly used, especially in dog food. Each element contributes to the enrichment of the animal’s physique in some way. To provide pets with a complete and balanced diet, pet food manufacturers use a variety of components.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors driving the global market include rising per capita disposable income, growing the trend of nuclear families, and an immediate boost in humanization.

The manageable availability of pet food in many platforms varying from modern business to online sales channels is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Growing consumer understanding of natural and organic pet food products has pushed the manufacturers to divert their focus from synthetic to natural products. Thus, this factor is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on supply chains. Due to restrictions in the movement of raw materials, the pet food industry suffered in terms of supply and cash flow. On the other hand, pet food demand steadily increased in many regions of the world as people adopted more pets in response to an increased desire for companionship during the lockdown. Market participants shifted their focus away from brick-and-mortar stores and toward e-commerce platforms to suit this necessity.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the market and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. As a result of the growing consumer awareness concerning the advantage impact on pet health and the rising trend of humanization of pets. In addition, the increasing trend of adopting pets among millennials. As per the American Pet Products Association (APPA), about 38% of the people across the U.S. own cats, and two as an average number of cats per household. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pet food market are:

Mars Incorporated

Nestle S.A.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

General Mills, Inc.

Diamond Pet Foods

Heristo AG

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Merrick Pet Care, Inc.

WellPet LLC

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global pet food market segmentation focuses on Pet Type, Ingredients, Source, Form, and Region.

Segmentation based on Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Fish

Others (rabbits, birds, and horses)

Segmentation based on Ingredients

Cereals

Corn & cornmeal

Wheat & wheat meal

Barley

Rice

Vegetables & Fruits Potatoes Soy & soy meal Carrots Fruits

Fats Fish oil Tallow Lard Poultry fat Vegetable oil

Meat and meat products Deboned meat Meat meal By-product meal Animal digest

Additives Vitamins & minerals Enzymes Others (Flavors and Colors)



Segmentation based on Source

Synthetic

Plant-based

Animal-based

Segmentation based on Form

Dry

Wet

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

