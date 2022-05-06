Flavor and Fragrance Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Flavor and Fragrance market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Flavor and Fragrance market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global flavor and fragrance market size was US$ 29.5 billion in 2021. The global flavor and fragrance market size is forecast to reach US$ 44.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Flavor and smell are two senses that people perceive with the tongue and nose. Flavor is a distinct flavor, whereas fragrance is a sweet and pleasant odor. The major distinction between flavor and fragrance is that flavor is experienced through the tongue, whereas fragrance is experienced through the nose. The term “flavor” refers to a specific type of taste. Various spices, for example, have different flavors: cloves are earthy and sweet, whereas turmeric is peppery and harsh. A sweet or pleasant odor or ascension characterizes the aroma. The nose detects the scent, classified as a sense of smell.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising demand from end-user industries such as food, beverages, cosmetics, and toiletries is forecast to drive the global market.

Increasing demand for personal care products and food and beverages is likely to fuel the global market growth.

The rising use of flavors in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals is forecast to boost the demand of the global market in the future.

Growing disposable income in developing economies will increase the demand for cosmetics, toiletries, perfumes, soaps, and detergents. This factor is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global flavors and fragrances market. Several governments imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. As a result, it impacted lifestyles, health & wellbeing, and affected manufacturing industries. In addition, supply chain disorder, scarcity of availability of workers, and total shutdown of hotels & restaurants have negatively influenced the flavors and fragrance market. Additionally, import and export regulations on goods and quarantine and lockdown standards imposed by governments were challenges faced by exporters during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to record the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the availability of raw materials and growing demand from different application industries. In addition, rising demand from food processing, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and the nutraceuticals industry. A shift in consumer preference and a surge in demand for exotic scents are factors fueling the global market growth.

North America garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its market share during the forecast period. As a result of the growing demand for products from personal care, cosmetics, home care, therapy, oral care, and air freshener products.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global flavor and fragrance market are:

Firmenich SA

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

PLC, Robertet SA

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Givaudan International SA

Huabao International Holdings Limited

Kerry Group

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global flavor and fragrance market segmentation focuses on Type, Nature, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Flavors

Fragrance

Segmentation based on Nature

Natural

Synthetic

Segmentation based on Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Home Care

Fabric Care

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

