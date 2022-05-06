Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size 2022, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bone Grafts & Substitutes market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bone Grafts & Substitutes market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global bone grafts & substitutes market size was US$ 2.7 billion in 2021. The global bone grafts & substitutes market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Bone grafts are implantable materials with osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive qualities. In addition, it facilitates bone healing, bone production, and osseous reconstruction. Sports, trauma, plastic, facial, and spinal operations all use them. They can also utilize to fill cavities in the absence of bones or aid in providing structural support. Bone grafting is a surgical treatment that involves using a substance (bone graft) from a patient’s own body, a cadaver, an animal, or a different person to replace a missing or defective bone. It helps for wound healing, difficult fracture therapy, and other things.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, the expansion of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, and technical advancements in the medical field directing to a shift from autograft to allograft and a surge in demand for dental bone grafts are factors driving the global market.

Rising costs of surgeries and ethical problems related to bone grafting procedures may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising focus of key players on R&D activities in bone grafts & their substitutes and the growing demand for orthopedic procedures among the elderly population is forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the medical device companies in the bone grafts & substitutes industry. Leading Companies faced a setback due to the lockdown imposed by the government, which has led to disturbances in the supply chain movements globally. In addition, prominent players faced issues concerning the availability of human resource for manufacturing bone grafts & substitutes at production facilities. Additionally, end-users such as hospitals and clinics reported declining inpatient visits due to the lockdown restrictions.

Regional Insights

North America garnered the maximum share in the market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position over the forecast period. As a result of the rising awareness associated with the commercially available innovative products, accessibility of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and higher healthcare expenses. The market in the U.S. is leading North America by developing the highest demand for bone grafts and substitutes owing to the increasing number of trauma-related injuries and cases of orthopedic disease. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bone grafts & substitutes market are:

Arthrex, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic Plc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global bone grafts & substitutes market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Allografts Machined Allografts Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Grafts Substitutes Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP) Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-Based Matrices

Segmentation based on Application

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

