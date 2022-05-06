Bicycle Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Revenue and Forecast 2030 | (CAGR) of 4.9%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bicycle market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bicycle market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol894

The global bicycle market size was US$ 21,639.7 million in 2021. The global bicycle market size is forecast to reach US$ 31,487.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Bicycles are an environmentally beneficial way of transportation. It also comes in a variety of styles, including cargo bikes, electric bikes, and mountain bikes. A bicycle is easy to ride and is one of the safest ways of transportation. Furthermore, significant bicycle clubs such as Go Out and Tour Somewhere, Easy Rider Bike Club, and Road Soldiers Cycling Club all have the same goal in mind: to boost customer interest in cycling. As a result, they arrange a variety of sports events, recreational activities, bike rallies, and competitions to encourage people to ride bicycles.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factor driving the global market include the growing disposable income and rising consumer spending in the bicycle industry.

Cycling in adverse weather conditions is unsafe, and the lower durability of batteries in electric bikes may slow down the overall market growth.

The primary factor fueling the global market includes that these bicycles do not need a driving license, allowing consumers of various age groups to drive these bikes.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global bicycle market. The growth in health consciousness among people and preference for bicycles as cheaper means of exercising and traveling short distances has increased the demand. In addition, the execution of stringent standards such as social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced individuals to avoid gathering in gyms and travel via public transport, which, in turn, increased the demand for bicycles.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol894

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held dominant in the market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and Singapore highlight moving out the infrastructure essential to promote and support bicycle commutation. Major cities in the region are known for their lower casualty rates, considered ideal cities for urban bicycling. In addition, Chinese bicycle-sharing firms are aggressively targeting countries such as India and Australia in order to grow their operations. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bicycle market are:

Accell Group

Cervélo

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Bicycles

Merida Industries Co., Ltd.

Olympus Bikes

Scott Sports SA

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Kona Bicycle Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global bicycle market segmentation focuses on Type, Sales Channel, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Cargo Electric Bike

Non-Cargo Electric Bike

Cargo Nonelectric Bike

Non-Cargo Nonelectric Bike

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Online Platforms

Physical Stores

Segmentation based on End-Users

Men

Women

Kids

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol894

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol894

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/