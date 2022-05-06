Satellite Laser Communication System Market Demand Analysis 2022 Growth Statistics, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Satellite Laser Communication System market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Satellite Laser Communication System market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global satellite laser communication system market size was US$ 358.8 million in 2021. The global satellite laser communication system market size is forecast to reach US$ 5206.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The use of free-space optical communication in outer space is known as laser communication in space. Communication can take place entirely in space (through an inter-satellite laser link). It can take place on the ground (via a ground-to-satellite or satellite-to-ground application). The fundamental advantage of laser communications over radio waves is the higher bandwidth, allowing more data to transfer in less time. The communication range of free-space optical communication in outer space is currently on the order of thousands of kilometers, making it appropriate for inter-satellite service. Using optical telescopes as beam expanders, it has the ability to traverse interplanetary distances of millions of kilometers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing number of satellite launches for communication and earth observation and alternative resolutions to the overburdened optical technology are factors driving the global market.

Problems in creating laser communication between satellite & ground stations may slow down the overall market growth.

Connectivity necessities in rural areas and developing countries and the rising demand for high-speed and protected communication networks are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market.

New projects around the world have come to a halt, resulting in a drop in demand for analog semiconductors. As workers remained at home, worldwide firms struggled to integrate new satellite communication systems, disrupting global supply chains.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to account for the maximum share of the satellite laser communication market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising number of companies based in the region and growing spending by government and commercial organizations.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global satellite laser communication market are:

AAC Clyde Space (Hyperion Technologies)

Analytical Space Operation

Ball Corporation

BridgeComm

General Atomics

HENSOLDT

Honeywell International

Laser Light Communication (Halo Network)

Mynaric

ODYSSEUS SPACE SA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Space Micro

Tesat Spacecom

Thales Group

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global satellite laser communication market segmentation focuses on Solution, Application, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Solution

Inter-Satellite Laser Communication

Satellite-to-Ground Laser Communication

Segmentation based on Application

Technology Development

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Communication

Surveillance and Security

and Research and Space Exploration

Segmentation based on End-Users

Government & Military

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

