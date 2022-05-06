Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Rigid Plastic Packaging market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Rigid Plastic Packaging market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global rigid plastic packaging market size was US$ 195,070.0 million in 2021. The global rigid plastic packaging market size is forecast to reach US$ 291,619.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Rigid plastic material can define as the material that displays no elastic deformation and perfect plastic deformation, and it has a moderately inflexible shape or form. Cups, bottles, closures, pots, and cans are examples of rigid plastic packaging. Durability, cost, longevity, flavor absorption, and lightweight are advantages of rigid plastic packaging. A variety of industries use this packaging, including food and beverage, medicines, personal care, and many more. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the resin commonly used in rigid plastic packaging products like water, soda bottles, jars, clamshells, tubs, and trays to a lesser extent.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global rigid plastic packaging market include the rising development of the food & beverage industry, which, in turn, boosts the need for bottles, jars, fruit juice containers, food package containers, and food bags.

The increasing demand for cycle wheels, containers, and electronics switches is fueling the global industry growth.

Strict government regulations toward the use of plastic and instability in raw material prices may slow down the overall rigid plastic packaging market growth.

The growth in e-commerce sales is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market growth. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, production facilities that do not fall under vital commodities had to shut down in part or entirely. In most industrial units worldwide, this has resulted in the closure or suspension of their manufacturing activity. This has caused rigid plastic packaging companies to suffer revenue losses. However, rigid plastic packaging firms’ revenues increased due to the demand for sanitizing containers, frozen foods, medical, and vaccination containers.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising demand for plastic products and components. In addition, the growing demand for soft drinks drives the regional market growth. Factors including the rising disposable income, a surge in consumer expenditure, and increasing population will boost the demand for consumer goods, leading to the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market in the Asia Pacific.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global rigid plastic packaging market are:

Alpla werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Amcor Limited

DS Smith Plc

Berry Plastics Corporation

Klöckner Pentaplast

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Sealed Air Corporation

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global rigid plastic packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

PET (Polyethylene terephthalate)

PP (Polypropylene)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Household

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

