Surgical Equipment Market with Key-Players Strategies | Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

The global surgical equipment market size was US$ 7.3 billion in 2021. The global surgical equipment market size is forecast to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Surgical equipment is a medical device. In addition, the common use of these devices is during a surgical procedure. The primary use of this equipment is during procedures like orthopedics, thoracic surgery, oral surgery, neurology, and ENT. Surgeons can work more correctly and effectively using these tools. They assist in every part of the surgery, from wound management through screw and nail drilling, sawing, and reaming in lengthy bone fractures. Surgical equipment includes drills, retractors, clamps, and reamers that produce a thread pattern in the human body.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global surgical equipment market include the growing preference for robotic-assisted surgery and a rise in the geriatric population, susceptible to ocular disorders, gastric disorders, intestinal disorders, and other health essentials.

Insufficient quality warranty concerning performance, improper sterilization procedures for reusable equipment, and the lack of an affirmative regulatory framework may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising incidence of trauma and physical injuries is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth. Governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19. As a result, many hospitals and clinics performing surgery canceled or postponed the non-essential services to focus on COVID-19 patients. In addition, this has severely affected the demand for surgery equipment.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the surgical equipment market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the forecast period. As a result of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of innovative minimal invasive & laparoscopic surgical procedures, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Therefore, these factors are driving regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising expansion of healthcare infrastructure, the increasing medical tourism industry, and attractive pre-approved loan schemes for the mid-tier hospitals from government banks. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global surgical equipment market are:

Medtronic Plc.

Peters Surgical SASU

Johnsons & Johnsons

Conmed Corporation

Novartis International AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cousin-Biotech

Enthral Medical GMBH

Fuhrmann GMBH

Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global surgical equipment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Surgical Sutures and Stapling Devices

Hand-held Surgical Equipment Dilators Forceps and spatulas Cutter instruments Retractors Others

Electrosurgical Equipment

Segmentation based on Application

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Orthopedics

Thoracic

Plastic and Reconstructive

Wound Closure

Neurology

Segmentation based on End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Clinic

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

