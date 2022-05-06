Gas Turbine Equipment Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Gas Turbine Equipment market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Gas Turbine Equipment market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global gas turbine equipment market size was US$ 22.2 billion in 2021. The global gas turbine equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Gas turbines are used to develop mechanical energy through turbine blades for electricity. A mixture of fuel and outside air is heated at a high temperature to generate electricity.

Factors Influencing the Market

The primary factor influencing the growth of the gas turbine equipment market is the steadily rising demand for electricity across the globe. Moreover, the fact that coal-fired power plants emit large amounts of toxic gases will surge the demand for gas turbines in the coming year, thereby propelling the global gas turbine equipment market forward.

Gas turbines use natural gases with significantly less amount of sulfur. Moreover, gas turbines emit 0.37 kilograms of CO2 per kWh of electricity generated, whereas lignite emits 1.01 kg/kWh and anthracites emit 0.8 kg/kWh. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global gas turbine equipment market. Stringent government measures and crucial steps aiming at lowering carbon emissions will benefit the global gas turbine equipment market. Moreover, rising awareness related to the benefits of natural gas coal will offer ample growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The growing range of innovative strategies will also drive the demand for gas turbine equipment. For instance, Ansaldo Energia and Shanghai Electric Group inked an agreement with Bangladesh Power Development Board’s North-West Power Generation Company Ltd. Through this, the companies aim to design and build an 880 MW combined cycle power plant in Bangladesh through the consortium they signed.

Fluctuations in the cost of natural gas may limit the growth of the global gas turbine equipment market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic halted maximum industrial work, which reduced the electricity demand. As a result, it also hampered the growth of the gas turbine equipment market. Moreover, mining work was also reduced due to the wake of the pandemic. Labor shortage and unavailability of raw materials ultimately impeded the growth of the gas turbine equipment market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominance in the gas turbine equipment market in terms of revenue. It is attributed to the rising demand for gas turbine equipment from shale gas reserves in the region. Furthermore, growing technological development in extraction and mining technology will benefit the market in the coming years. Moreover, technological advancements in multistage hydraulic fracturing techniques will also contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

General Electric

Siemens Energy

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ansaldo Energi

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

MAN Energy Solutions

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global gas turbine equipment market segmentation focuses on Capacity, Technology, End-Use, and Region.

By Capacity Outlook

Less than equal to 200 Megawatt (≤200 MW)

Greater than 200 Megawatt (>200 MW)

By Technology Outlook

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By End-Use Outlook

Power & Utility

Industrial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

