Facial Injectables Market Trends and Challenges 2022 Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global facial injectable market size was valued at US$ 13.9 billion in 2020. The global facial injectable market is forecast to grow to US$ 27.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global facial injectable market is driven by the increasing focus of the population on physical appearance. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the amount of time spent on video calls, which has raised consciousness among adults towards looks. As a result, the demand for Botox treatments has increased abruptly.

Minimally invasive surgeries are gaining substantial traction across the globe. For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) estimates that around 17.7 million minimally invasive were performed in 2018 in the United States. Furthermore, the presence of a wide range of effective cosmetics treatments will also benefit the facial injectable market during the study period.

High disposable income and a rising geriatric population will also drive the demand for facial injectables during the forecast period. Furthermore, the presence of wide range of well-qualified and highly-skilled healthcare professionals, including dermatologists and surgeons, will fuel the growth of the facial injectables market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is positively impacting the global facial injectable market. It is owing to the rising consciousness among citizens related to looks. However, the market witnessed significant loss during the initial phase due to strict lockdown, which forced clinics to shut their doors. As governments have lifted the restriction, the demand for facial injectables is witnessed increasing again.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the facial injectable market during the study period. The growth of the market is attributed to the large geriatric population in the region and rising consciousness among the citizens.

A study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) estimates that the demand for cosmetic surgery products has increased in the United States in 2018 from 2000, in which the use of Botox injections increased by 845%.

Followed by North America, Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold another largest market for facial injectables. It is owing to the growing concerns related to physical appearance in India, China, and other developing countries.

Competitors in the Market

Key companies profiled in the report are

Allergan PLC

Medytox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Ipsen SA

Nestle (Nestle Skin Health)

Suneva Medical Inc.

Sinclair Pharma PLC

Teoxane SA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global facial injectable market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Wrinkle Relaxers Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Fat Injection Polylactic Acid Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA) Calcium Hydroxylapatite Other Types (Polyalkylimide etc.)



By Application Outlook

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Face Lift

Acne Scar Treatment

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Other Applications

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

