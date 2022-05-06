Sewing Machine Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Sewing Machine market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Sewing Machine market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global sewing machine market size was US$ 5,970.3 million in 2021. The global sewing machine market size is forecast to reach US$ 8,602.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fabric and other flexible materials are stitched together with threads using a sewing machine. The numerous parts of a sewing machine, and their diverse roles, assist the operator in understanding how a sewing machine works. Sewing machines come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they’re used to make a variety of clothing and other items. The fabrics are readily operated in and out of a modern sewing machine with the convenience of needles, thimbles, and other hand sewing equipment, thereby automating the numerous stitching procedures and saving time. Sewing machines vary in size, cost, look, and task, with some being larger, faster, and more complicated.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing demand for technical textiles and the growing usage of sewing machines in industrial applications are driving the global sewing machine market.

Technological evolutions such as pedal-less swings, automatic bobbin changers, real-time monitoring, digital feed, and modular sewing machines are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global sewing machine market. When the sewing machine business was unable to get raw materials, it found itself in a tricky situation. Due to severe lockdown requirements, the operating and manufacturing units had to shut down, causing complications for the producers. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, people stayed at home and focused on domestic tasks and daily pastimes the demand for sewing machines increased. Many people spent their time sewing clothes and other items, such as decorations. These factors have put the market in a precarious position.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to have the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising advancement in technology and smart and automatic sewing machines. In addition, smart sewing machines enhance the quality measures of end-products, which delivers lucrative designs in products. An increase in demand for advanced and feature-rich sewing machines, the release of various innovative technologies, and the rise of the hobby of sewing as a leisure pursuit drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sewing machine market are:

Bernina International AG

Brother Industries, Ltd

Janome Sewing Machine Co Ltd

JUKI Corporation

Merrow Sewing Machine Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Necchi Italia S.r.l.

Singer India Limited

Tacony Corporation

Usha International Limited.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global sewing machine market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Mechanical

Electronics

Embroidery

Segmentation based on Application

Domestic

Industrial

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

