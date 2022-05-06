Neonatal Intensive Care Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2030 | Atom Medical Corp, International Biomedical

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Neonatal Intensive Care market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Neonatal Intensive Care market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global neonatal intensive care market size was US$ 7.5 billion in 2021. The global neonatal intensive care market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Neonatal birth, also known as preterm birth, occurs when a baby is born before the 37th week of pregnancy. Neonatal care is the specific attention given to a prematurely born baby for the first four weeks after birth. Prematurely born babies often have health issues, such as trouble breathing and gaining weight, and require urgent medical attention. Therefore, they are frequently admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In providing intensive care and monitoring the newborn, equipment used is infant warmers and incubators, breathing aid and monitoring devices, phototherapy equipment, and neonatal monitoring devices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing awareness among healthcare providers for the advances in the equipment for the NICU and a surge in the partnerships and collaborations among participants to provide favorably advanced NICU are forecast to fuel the global market growth.

The high maintenance of NICU equipment and purchase expenses may slow down the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The ever-increasing high birth rate in developing and developed countries, the growing prevalence of premature births, and a rise in the number of installations for NICU units are driving the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Most healthcare services, especially those for high-risk newborns and their families, have been halted worldwide due to COVID-19. Critically sick newborns, relatives, and professionals in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) were facing a significant restructuring of the organization and quality of care due to the risk of infection. Several strategies used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, may obstruct the deployment of family-centered care in the NICU.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to garner lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the advancing healthcare infrastructure, the existence of various players, and the growing awareness about neonatal care by many healthcare organizations. In addition, the rapidly growing prevalence of respiratory diseases in newborn infants and premature birth rates are forecast to grow the demand for neonatal intensive care in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global neonatal intensive care market are:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Atom Medical Corp

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

Ibis Medical, Medtronic

International Biomedical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global neonatal intensive care market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Neonatal Incubators

Neonatal Phototherapy System

Neonatal Ventilators

Neonatal Monitors

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Childcare Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

