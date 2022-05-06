Cannabidiol Oil Market Share 2022 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030 | (CAGR) of 21.2%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cannabidiol Oil market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cannabidiol Oil market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global cannabidiol oil market size was US$ 3.57 billion in 2021. The global cannabidiol oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 16.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabidiol oil is extracted from cannabis or hemp, which has major applications in treating anxiety, and inflammation, relieving pain and curing seizures.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for plant-based products is the primary factor expected to drive the demand for cannabidiol oil in the coming years. Moreover, the fact that cannabidiol oil cures anxiety will fuel the growth of the overall market dur to growing cases of anxiety and depression.

The growing prevalence of diabetes and cancer will also benefit the cannabidiol oil market. Moreover, the oil is also used to treat seizures, inflammation, relieve pain, etc. As a result, the growing awareness about the medicinal advantages of the oil will drive its demand during the study period.

Additionally, the growing number of e-commerce platforms offering efficient hemp oil will increase awareness among the general public. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, stringent regulatory infrastructure may limit the growth of the cannabidiol oil market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 surged the rate of anxiety cases across the globe. This was majorly due to the disruptions in the lives of people caused by the pandemic, such as job loss, health-related problems, and others. The demand for cannabidiol oil witnessed increased in the past few years due to this health emergency. Furthermore, R&D activities in plant-based medications also surged to cure stress, anxiety, depression, etc. For instance, the University of Texas, in collaboration with, SunFlora.Inc and Way West Hemp Inc. conducted II/III clinical trial in 2020, majorly to evaluate the effectiveness of CBD isolate and full-spectrum cannabidiol oil for treating COVID-19 induced anxiety, anger, depression, and other issues. Thus, growing R&D activities will benefit the market even in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific cannabidiol oil market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the presence of various hemp-producing plants. China is expected to be the largest contributor to the cannabidiol oil market as it is one of the largest hemp cultivators in Asia, which develops half of the world’s hemp. Furthermore, favourable legalization approving the use of cannabidiol will benefit the manufacturers. For instance, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country in 2019 that permitted the use of cannabis for medicinal applications. Thus, such factors are expected to benefit the Asia-Pacific cannabidiol oil market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Aurora Cannabis

ENDOCA

Gaia Herbs

ISODIOL

IRIE CBD

CV Sciences Inc.

CBD American Shaman

Canopy Growth Corporation

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

ConnOils LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cannabidiol oil market segmentation focuses on Source, End-Use, and Region.

By Source Outlook

Hemp

Marijuana

By End-Use Outlook

Medical Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Cancer Others

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Nutraceuticals Others



By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

