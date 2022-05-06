Dental 3D Printing Market 2022 Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Dental 3D Printing market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Dental 3D Printing market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global dental 3D printing market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global dental 3D printing market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Dental 3D printing technology is forecast to gain significant traction, owing to the growing prevalence of dental diseases across the globe. Furthermore, increasing cases demanding dental surgeries & implantation will surge the demand for 3D printing techniques during the study period.

The global dental 3D printing market will also witness ample growth opportunities due to the growing unhealthy habits leading to caries and other diseases. Moreover, prolonged tobacco consumption is expected to benefit the global dental 3D printing market during the study period.

High healthcare expenditure in developed nations will benefit the dental 3D printing market.

Growing awareness about the benefits of dental insurance will contribute to the growth of the dental 3D printing market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with dental 3D printers may limit the industry growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for dental treatments fell drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is owing to the high chances of COVID-19 virus transmission during the procedure. Dental treatments require direct contact, which may infect others. As a result, various dental care centres were forced to close their doors. Thus, it negatively impacted the global dental 3D printing market. Moreover, manufacturing companies also witnessed various obstacles due to the unavailability of raw materials, which occurred due to import-export restrictions. Thus, it hampered the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific dental 3D printing market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing tooth replacement surgeries. Additionally, tobacco consumption in the region is growing at a rapid pace, which is the leading cause of dental problems. Thus, it will surge the demand for the dental 3D printing market in the coming years. The growing geriatric population and rise in per capita income will also contribute to the growth of the region’s dental 3D printing market. China and India are forecast to emerge as the major growth drivers of this regional market due to their high populations in these countries. In addition, robust government policies to improve overall healthcare infrastructure will drive the growth of the dental 3D printing market. For instance, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China, designed a blueprint for the 3D printing industry.

Competitors in the Market

3D Systems Corp

Stratasys Ltd

Renishaw Plc.

SLM Solutions Group

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Group

Roland DG Corp

EnvisionTEC

Formlabs

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dental 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Product & Service, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product & Service Outlook

Services

Materials

Equipment

By Technology Outlook

Vat Photopolymerization Stereo-lithography Digital Light Processing

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition

Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

By Application Outlook

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

By End-Use Outlook

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

