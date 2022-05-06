Artificial Insemination Market Size 2022 In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Growth, Regional Forecast till 2030 | (CAGR) of 8.1%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Artificial Insemination market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Artificial Insemination market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global artificial insemination market size was US$ 1,921.2 million in 2021. The global artificial insemination market is forecast to grow to USD 3,177.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Artificial insemination is the medical process performed for people suffering from infertility who want to have children. In this process, semen is introduced into the female reproductive tract through other artificial means. This process is majorly recommended to couples undergoing unexplained infertility problems associated with normal sperm production, abnormal seminal fluid, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable government initiatives, focused on improving healthcare infrastructure, will propel the artificial insemination market forward. For instance, nearly 14 states in the United States have included infertility treatment in their medical insurance plans. Thus, such initiatives will drive the artificial insemination market forward.

Constantly growing cases of infertility will upsurge the demand for the artificial insemination market during the study period. According to a study by World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 10% of women suffer from infertility. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) will also contribute to the growth of the artificial insemination market during the forecast period.

Steadily rising changes in lifestyle and the growth rate of working women preferring conceiving at a later age may increase the chances of complications. Thus, it will boost the growth of the artificial insemination market. In addition, growing alcohol consumption, changing lifestyle, and reducing sperm count may result in infertility in men. Thus, it will positively affect the artificial insemination market during the forecast period.

The risk associated with artificial insemination may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic brought various challenges along. The entire healthcare industry witnessed substantial disruptions, which affected the global artificial insemination market. As the rate of COVID-19 infection raised abruptly, it drew the focus of the entire sector to the COVID-19 patients. Hospitals stopped allowing other operations in order to control this deadly situation. Thus, the market for artificial insemination witnessed various obstacles during the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the Asia-Pacific artificial insemination market is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. It is due to the growing infertility rate in this region. Furthermore, rising awareness about effective treatment options for infertility will bring ample growth opportunities along. In addition, changing lifestyles and rising spending on healthcare will also contribute to the growth of the artificial insemination market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Genea Limited

Rinovum Women’s Health, LLC

Vitrolife

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Pride Angel

KITAZATO CORPORATION

Rocket Medical plc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global artificial insemination market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Intrauterine Insemination

Intracervical Insemination

Intravaginal Insemination

Intratubal Insemination

By Source Type Outlook

AIH-Husband

AID-Donor

By End-Use Outlook

Fertility Clinics & Others

Home

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

