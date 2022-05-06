Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market Size 2022 Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2030

The global epilepsy monitoring device market size was US$ 60.1 billion in 2021. The global epilepsy monitoring device market is forecast to grow to US$ 95.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices are used to monitor the brain activity of the patient’s using EEG and Video. These devices are used for patients suffering from epilepsy, which is a long-term brain condition where a person witness repeated seizures.

Factors Influencing the Market

Epilepsy monitoring device is used to diagnose brain abnormities through different devices. The Centers for disease control and prevention estimates that nearly 3.4 million Americans, including 470,000 children, suffer from epilepsy. Thus, it will increase the demand for epilepsy monitoring devices during the forecast period. The growing preference for ambulatory healthcare will also benefit the overall market.

Increasing adoption of wearables and rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, such as epilepsy, will drive the market forward. In addition to that, the launch of new wearable devices, such as the mHealth wearable SmartWatch Inspyre for the Apple Watch to track epileptic seizures, will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Diagnostic challenges associated with epilepsy monitoring devices may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing healthcare expenditure across developing countries like India and China will escalate the industry growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As more countries resort to lockdown to limit the spread of the disease, the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic is likely to be severe on the epilepsy monitoring equipment manufacturing businesses. The pandemic has affected millions of people, forcing manufacturing units to halt the operations for a particular time. Around one-third of the population was quarantined, which resulted in labor shortages across various industries. However, the demand for healthcare products like personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and diagnostic instruments abruptly increased, which had been beneficial for the suppliers.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the Asia-Pacific epilepsy monitoring device market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. It is owing to the rising cases of epilepsy. The market may witness untapped opportunities in emerging economies like India and China due to the huge population bases in these countries. According to a study by World Health Organization (WHO), Epilepsy impacts nearly 1% of the population of South-East Asia, which accounts for nearly 15 million people in the region. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure in the countries will also be a significant contributor to the epilepsy monitoring device market growth.

The growing geriatric population across the globe will drive the epilepsy monitoring device market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

LivaNova, PLC

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Empatica Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global epilepsy monitoring device market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Conventional Devices

Wearable Devices Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Monitoring Devices EEG Devices Standard EEG Video EEG Others/Ambulatory EEG EMG Devices MEG Devices Other Monitoring Devices



By End-Users Outlook

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

