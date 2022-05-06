Dental Handpieces Market Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Business Strategies, Demand Status and Forecast 2030 | (CAGR) of 5.8%

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Dental Handpieces market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Dental Handpieces market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol829

The global dental handpieces market size was US$ 1,463.0 million in 2021. The global dental handpieces market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,261.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dental handpieces enable dentists to have the balance of command and control for novel restorative and endodontic procedures. This mechanical device is also named a dental engine or dental drill, which finds its applications in removing tooth structures and maintaining clean teeth.

Factors Influencing the Market

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers cavities to be one of the most common chronic situations in the United States. Thus, the surge in the cases of cavities will fuel the growth of the global dental handpieces market.

The growing range of dentistry programs sponsored by various government and commercial organizations will fuel the demand for dental handpieces. Furthermore, growing dental tourism and raising awareness about the drastic effects of untreated dental problems will boost the growth of the dental handpieces market.

The growing rate of oral disorders in children is likely to upsurge the demand for efficient treatment, thereby propelling the dental handpieces market forward. On the contrary, a shortage of efficient reimbursement policies may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has been challenging for the entire dental health industry. Dentists and other practitioners witnessed various challenges evoked by the wake of the pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on the dental market is drastic, as these healthcare centers had to shut their doors during the pandemic. COVID-19 virus can be transmitted while speaking. It was difficult to treat the patients without removing their masks as the dental procedures are entirely associated with the mouth. Thus, it may increase the chances of virus spread. As a result, it affected dental practices and the demand for dental handpieces.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol829

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific dental handpieces market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing geriatric population in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, China, etc. The industry is expected to hold high growth potential due to the rising cases of dental problems and improving healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing consumption of tobacco and cigarette will benefit the dental handpieces market in the region. Apart from that, the poor diet habits of the people will also surge the prevalence of dental problems. As a result, it will escalate the demand for effective treatment, which will drive the dental handpieces market along.

Competitors in the Market

Nakanishi Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Dentatus AB

KaVo Dental GmbH

Inovadent

A-dec, Inc.

Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dentamerica Inc.

Medidenta

Dentflex

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dental handpieces market segmentation focuses on Product, Speed, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Hybrid Air-electric Handpieces

Air-driven Handpieces

Electric Handpieces

By Speed Outlook

High-speed

Low-speed

By End-Users Outlook

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol829

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol829

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/