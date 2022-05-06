Tube Packaging Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Tube Packaging market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Tube Packaging market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global tube packaging market size was US$ 12.9 billion in 2021. The global tube packaging market size is forecast to reach US$ 21.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A tube is a hollow, cylindrical container composed of plastic, metal, or paperboard that is hollow and cylindrical. In the early days, tubes packaging was used to pack condiments and viscous liquids such as toothpaste, paints, adhesives, ointments, culinary sauces, and cosmetics. Tube packaging is more convenient since it extends the shelf life of the contents, gives flexibility, allows for precise product dispensing, and provides additional protection from microbes, oxygen, and sunlight. Tube packaging creates practical and unique packaging containers that extrude and modify with printing, labeling, punching, slicing, crimping, and other fabrications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Growing urbanization, the rising millennial population, and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers are factors fueling the global market growth.
- Rising demand for different types of packaging from application industries, such as cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, and food, is forecast to drive the overall market.
- The shift in raw material prices, including plastics, aluminum, and other laminates, may have a negative impact on the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global tube packaging market. The decrease in the production of products led to a decline in the packaging industry. Nevertheless, there was an increase in the demand for oral care, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical applications for product packaging during COVID-19. The rising demand for tube packaging in the pharmaceutical industry remains vital as hospitals, drugs, and PPE manufacturers respond to the crisis. In addition, the need for household cleaning products, healthcare, and medical goods products has increased through online delivery.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have significant growth in the global tube packaging market during the forecast period. As a result of the improving its lifestyle, living standards, the increasing trends in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, and understanding of health and hygiene. In addition, the need for healthcare and hygiene in the country is also high. Additionally, in China, the growing oral disease has a disadvantage on the government healthcare system and is an even greater economic burden on people. Periodontal diseases are also common in India. Thus, these factors are rising demand for toothpaste and other oral care products that use tube packaging. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global tube packaging market are:
- Essel Propack Limited
- Westrock Company
- Cpp Global
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Incorporated
- CCL Industries Incorporated
- Visipak Incorporated
- HCT Group
- Silgan Plastics
- Fischbach Kg
- CTL- TH Packaging
- Viva Group
- Western Container Corporation
- Intrapac International LLC
- Albéa S.A
- Valk Industries, Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global tube packaging market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- Squeeze
- Twist
- Stick
- Cartridges
- Other
Segmentation based on Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Aluminum
- Other Materials
Segmentation based on End-User
- Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Adhesive
- Other
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
- The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
- The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
- Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
- This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
- Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
