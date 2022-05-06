Vacuum Packaging Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Vacuum Packaging market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Vacuum Packaging market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global vacuum packaging market size was US$ 29.21 billion in 2021. The global vacuum packaging market size is forecast to reach US$ 47.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Vacuum packing (also known as vacuum sealing) is a type of packaging that includes removing air from a food container in order to extend its shelf life. Vacuum packing is widely used in pet food, human food, and agricultural goods, with meat, poultry, and seafood being the most common food end-users. The primary goal of packaging is to remove oxygen from the product by adhering the packaging material to it in order to increase resistance to moisture and air. Vacuum-packed items are also protected from moisture, dust, and other ambient gases and are becoming increasingly popular among food manufacturers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising awareness of good quality and hygienic food packaging is forecast to drive the global market.

A surge in need for the longer shelf life of products has also driven the demand for vacuum packaging.

New and innovative adoptions such as the manufacturing of vacuum packages with recyclable packaging and lightweight packaging are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

The greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, generated primarily due to energy consumption during plastic processing, slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Customers have grown in demand for extended shelf-life packaging due to a disturbance in the supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, grocery markets increased due to lockdowns that allowed only the food industry to resume its sales. Along with offline retail, internet retail has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic, with excessive grocery sales supplementing overall revenue production in the vacuum packing business. Vacuum packing was in great demand, especially in the food industry, and it is usually consistent throughout the year.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to garner the highest CAGR in the vacuum packaging market during the forecast period. The growing population, rising urbanization, and a surge in food expenditures, particularly in China and India, drive the market in APAC. The consumption of packaged food is increasing tremendously due to the rise in population in APAC. In addition, the huge number of small and large retail platforms are fueling the market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for meat and seafood fuels the industry growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global vacuum packaging market are:

CVP Systems, Incorporated

Sealed Air Corporation

Bemis Company, Incorporated

ULMA Packaging

Linpac Packaging Limited

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Multisorb Technologies, Incorporated

Orics Industries, Incorporated

Amcor Limited

Scope of the Report

The global vacuum packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Pack, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

PE

PVC

PP

Others

Segmentation based on Pack

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

Segmentation based on End-Users

Food

Pet Food

Agricultural Produce

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

