Servo Motors Drive Market 2022 to 2030 New Study, Industry Scope, and Growth Strategies

Quadintel published a new report on the Servo Motors Drive Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global servo motors drive market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global servo motors drive market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A servo motor is a self-contained electrical device that delivers complex position control in order to rotate machine parts. It is powered by a standard motor that is connected to a sensor that provides positional feedback.
Factors Influencing the Market
The use of robotics is growing in major industries such as automotive, food and beverage, electronics, etc. Servo motors and drives are the most common components used in the industry to improve the precision and speed of industrial robots. As a result of the increased demand for robots, the global servo motors drive market has grown.
The beneficial applications of robotics in the medical industry will surge the growth of the global servo motors drive market. Furthermore, growing automation across all industrial verticals will benefit the market in the coming years.
The high cost associated with the maintenance of servo motors may limit the growth of the servo motors drive market.
CNC machines, such as milling machines, lathe machines, routers, welders, grinders, lasers, sheet metal stamping machines, and robots, operate by entering alphanumeric codes. Servo motors are the most common motors found in CNC machines. As a result, the expansion of the CNC machine market is a significant trend for the servo motors drive market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted industrial productions globally. Steel is among the primary raw materials used in servo motors. The steel industry witnessed several disruptions, which ultimately hampered the manufacturing of servo motors. In addition, China is a prominent steel producer. The country produces half of the worlds steel every year. Steel production was disrupted as a result of factory closures and trade restrictions imposed by the government of China during the pandemic. Moreover, fluctuating steel prices and overall production declines have created significant challenges for servo motor vendors, driving the market to procure raw materials.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific servo motors drive market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to growing industrialization and rising automation across all industrial verticals.
Competitors in the Market
Yaskawa Electric
Siemens AG
Mitsubishi Electric
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
ABB
Nidec Corporation
Fuji Electric
Delta Electronics
FANUC Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global servo motors drive market segmentation focuses on Product, Servo Motor, Servo Drive, Servo Motor, Sales Channel, Power Output, Material Output, Voltage, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
Servo Motors
Servo Drives
By Servo Motor Outlook
AC Servo Motors
DC Servo Motors
By Servo Drive Outlook
AC Servo Drives
DC Servo Drives
By Servo Motor Type Outlook
Linear Servo Motors
Rotary Servo Motors
By Sales Channel Outlook
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
By Power Output Outlook
Above 5kW
Below 5kW
By Material Output Outlook
Stainless Steel
Non-stainless Steel
By Voltage Outlook
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
By End-Users Outlook
Machine Tools
Packaging
Electronics & Semiconductor
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
