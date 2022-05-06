Service Robotics Market 2022 : Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Service Robotics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global service robotics market size was US$ 25.4 billion in 2021. The global service robotics market is forecast to grow to US$ 150.23 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.17% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/service-robotics-market/QI038
Factors Influencing the Market
Service robots are gaining significant popularity in the military and defense sectors. They are highly used for bomb disposal. Thus, the growing military expenditure and favorable investments by government bodies will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2018, the British Army announced its plan to deploy bomb disposal robots, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), equipped with high-definition cameras. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the global service robotics market during the study period.
The wide applications of service robots in healthcare, construction, public relation, and agriculture will benefit the global service robotics market.
Service robotics offer productivity and improve the process. In addition, it can be used at places where human reach is not possible. Thus, these advantages will escalate the growth of the market during the study period.
With the ongoing advancements and R&D activities, service robotics is forecast to offer broader and more flexible services. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the overall service robotics industry.
The growing e-commerce industry and growing adoption of service robotics by prominent retail vendors like AGVs drive the market forward. For instance, Kroger inked a partnership with United Kingdom online supermarket Ocado, with the aim to deploy its technology to manage warehouse operations in the United States.
High installation costs may limit the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of service robotics in the healthcare and retail segment. E-commerce industries began adopting service robotics in order to cater to the public demands with efficiency. In addition, it also reduces the risk of virus transmission. Thus, the market witnessed significant growth opportunities.
Request Sample Report for Service Robotics Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/service-robotics-market/QI038
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific service robotics market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is due to the contribution of government bodies. For instance, the Chinese government has listed down the robotics industry and AI and automation industry for high-end development. In addition, the country is also launching a seven-year autonomous agriculture pilot program in Jiangsu Province. Such efforts are likely to be a major push towards market growth.
Competitors in the Market
Daifuku Co. Ltd
Dematic Corp.
Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Seegrid Corporation
Murata Machinery Ltd
Omron Adept Technology, Inc.
Bastian Solutions Inc.
JBT Corporation
SSI Schaefer AG
Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG
Transbotics Corporation
Mazor Robotics Ltd
Smith & Nephew PLC
Stryker Corp.
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
Knightscope Inc.
SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd
Kollmorgen Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/service-robotics-market/QI038
The global service robotics market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Environment, End-User, and Region.
By Component Outlook
Hardware
Airframe
Sensors
Cameras
Actuators
Power Supply
Control Systems
Navigation Systems
Propulsion Systems
Others
Software
By Type Outlook
Professional
Personal and Domestic
By Environment Outlook
Aerial
Ground
Marine
By End User Outlook
Logistics
Military and Defense
Medical and Healthcare
Public Relations
Construction
Agriculture
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/service-robotics-market/QI038
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
In the highly import dependent Service Robotics Market , a large number of indigenous manufacturers of syringes and needles have managed to come up. However, it does not mean that imports are low for this market. Imports, as in the case with other medical devices, are quite high but the domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through increasing exports. The target base of consumers is growing steadily which is expected to significantly boost sales in the market.
The report provides a snapshot of the Service Robotics Market . It begins with the introduction section which mentions the features and uses of syringes and needles along with a brief description of the various phases in their development. The market overview section provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size. Import and export figures for syringes and needles, both in terms of volume and value have been provided in the next section. It also includes the regional break-up of the imports and exports.
An analysis of the drivers explains the factors leading to the growth of the market which include increasing need of insulin doses, increasing demand for vaccines, improving health infrastructure, growing incidence of diseases, changing demographics and health check-up packages. Some of the major challenges to the market are illegal recycling of syringes and needles and problems associated with usage. Government legislation in the market has been discussed in the next section.
The competition section highlights the features of the major players operating in the market. A brief profile of the major domestic and foreign players in the market along with their financials has been included in this section. A section providing strategic recommendations has been given at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing profitability
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/