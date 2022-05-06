Service Integration And Management Market 2022 : Development Status, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Service Integration And Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global service integration and management market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The service integration and management market are forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global service integration and management market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing popularity of technology solutions for infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing adoption of GRC management solutions is forecast to drive the market forward during the study period.

The growing complexities of service management and the presence of a cost-effective SIAM platform will propel the market forward during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing number of launches related to innovative technology will bring ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in September 2021, HCL Technologies (HCL) started an HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit with the aim to launch effective solutions to help clients escalate their digital transformations.

The rising adoption of cloud-based platforms by businesses has increased the volume of data. Thus, it is soaring the demand for efficient applications to data in real-time. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global service integration and management market.

The lack of standardization and regulatory enforcement may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Governments and other enterprises are increasingly adopting Service Integration and Management solutions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand to perform functions or procedures without physical efforts increased significantly. Social distancing became a basic necessity, which forced organizations and businesses to curtail particular services. In addition, suppliers of SIAM started offering new and modern technologies in creative ways with the aim to help companies battle the Coronavirus outbreak. Thus, the global service integration and management market witnessed significant growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global service integration and management market, followed by the Asia Pacific. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising adoption of advanced technology in North America. SIAM solutions offer a mobility system which is a significant factor driving the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

Capgemini SE

HCL Technologies Limited

DXC Technology

Atos SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

Accenture PLC

Fujitsu Limited

Mindtree Limited

Oracle Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

ServiceNow

CGI Group Incorporated

Infosys Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global service integration and management market segmentation focus on Components, Organization Size, End-User, and region.

Based on the components, the service integration and management market has been segmented into

Solution

Business Solutions

Contract Management

Governance

Risk and Control

Procurement

Auditing and Invoicing

Technology Solutions

Applications

Infrastructure

Training and Support

Services

Advisory

Implementation

Automation

Based on the organization size, the service integration and management market has been segmented into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on the end-user, the service integration and management market has been segmented into

IT and Telecommunications

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Government

Others

Based on the region, the service integration and management market has been segmented into

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Service Integration And Management Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

